ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

ACIW has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.31. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $299.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,055,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,765,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,937,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,903,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,117,000 after purchasing an additional 286,647 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 4.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,427,000 after acquiring an additional 119,610 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 10.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,782,000 after acquiring an additional 266,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,459,000 after acquiring an additional 349,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.