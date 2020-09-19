AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,865 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,427,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,505,000 after acquiring an additional 527,027 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 64,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,830,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,035,000 after acquiring an additional 356,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in AbbVie by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $90.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

