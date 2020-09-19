Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 770,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $56.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.11%.

In other news, Director Cynthia N. Day sold 1,600 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $84,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Lindsay sold 13,500 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,710 shares of company stock worth $17,292,059 in the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

