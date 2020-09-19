89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETNB. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. 89bio has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $430.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 109,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in 89bio during the first quarter worth $246,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 89bio by 130.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 27,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in 89bio by 18,905.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 181,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio during the first quarter worth $1,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

