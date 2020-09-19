8,240 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Insulet by 869.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 168.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Insulet by 141.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. BidaskClub raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.44.

In other Insulet news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,896 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet stock opened at $225.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $233.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

