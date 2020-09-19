56,589 Shares in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned about 0.18% of Matthews International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Matthews International by 723.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Matthews International by 346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Matthews International by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. Matthews International Corp has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $40.36.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $359.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.97 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matthews International Corp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

