30,463 Shares in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,463 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 14.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 524,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 67,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SINA during the first quarter worth $543,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SINA during the first quarter worth $6,297,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SINA by 63.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 55,677 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SINA. BidaskClub raised SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NASDAQ:SINA opened at $40.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. SINA Corp has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

