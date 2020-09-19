239,001 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 239,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.07% of Juniper Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 418,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,337 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $40,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CSFB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

