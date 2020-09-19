16,577 Shares in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the second quarter worth about $50,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the second quarter worth about $101,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

In other MSA Safety news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $1,438,519.71. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $6,687,945.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,994 shares of company stock valued at $8,338,775. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA opened at $134.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.80. MSA Safety Inc has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $142.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.04.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $314.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

