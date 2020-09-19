162,600 Shares in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 162,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 271.1% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 112,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SIG opened at $18.26 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $955.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.94. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CICC Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.60.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

