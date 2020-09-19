15,985 Shares in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at $734,687,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Snap by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548,098 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,871,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 239.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Snap by 61,035.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,567,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,014 shares during the period. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $267,537.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,546,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,550,935.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $661,640.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,616,949 shares in the company, valued at $38,208,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,547,084 shares of company stock worth $101,322,891 in the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. Barclays dropped their price target on Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.16.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. Snap Inc has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $26.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

