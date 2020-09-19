144,952 Shares in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 144,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

