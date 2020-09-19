126,575 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 126,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $1,966,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,738,000 after acquiring an additional 684,114 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 20,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $44.04 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $208,888.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,330 shares in the company, valued at $425,354.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,434 shares of company stock worth $4,682,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

