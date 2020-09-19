1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. 1-800-Flowers.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $418.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.00 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $29,526.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,138,214.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 65,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,715,032.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 817,079 shares of company stock valued at $23,386,688. Company insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,101,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,057,000 after buying an additional 177,183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 123,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 100.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 665,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 333,087 shares in the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

