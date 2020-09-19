$0.79 EPS Expected for Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.88. Encompass Health posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Encompass Health stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.84. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

