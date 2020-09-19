$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Cheniere Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 191.18%.

CQP stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

