-$0.05 EPS Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). VBI Vaccines posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on VBIV shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBIV opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.79. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

