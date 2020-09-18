Zurich Insurance Group’s (ZFSVF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ZFSVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $382.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.38. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $259.50 and a 52 week high of $447.60.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.