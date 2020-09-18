Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Robert Schlossman Sells 972 Shares

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $122,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,399,295.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $127.21 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $163.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.36 and its 200 day moving average is $95.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded shares of Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

