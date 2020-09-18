Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Shares Down 4.5%

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 21,680,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 32,975,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

ZOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 15.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Johnny D. Powers acquired 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.37% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

