Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.14.

ZG opened at $95.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.15. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.19 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 2,018.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,340,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,076,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,861,000 after purchasing an additional 151,708 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 187,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 114,100 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,166,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

