Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -852.50 and a beta of 0.87. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

