Zacks: Brokerages Expect Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.28. Umpqua posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Umpqua by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Umpqua by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after buying an additional 673,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

