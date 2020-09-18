Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). Smartsheet reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $585,145.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,762.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 660,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,834,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,660 shares of company stock valued at $12,380,415 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $98,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 435.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

