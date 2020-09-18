Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Post -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post ($0.62) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Patterson-UTI Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was down 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $1.90 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,033,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,548 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 615,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,054 shares during the last quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $650.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.