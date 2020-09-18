Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exfo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Exfo reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Exfo will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exfo.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Exfo had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exfo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exfo from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exfo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exfo from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

EXFO stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $194.38 million, a P/E ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.27. Exfo has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exfo by 409.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Exfo by 36.4% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 37,383 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Exfo by 15.8% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 391,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in Exfo by 282.4% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 28,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

