Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s earnings. Baytex Energy reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baytex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baytex Energy.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $110.15 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 199.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baytex Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Baytex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 97.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 153.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 179,861 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 21.1% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 605,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

BTE stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $245.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.07. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

