Zacks: Analysts Expect Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Stratasys reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.74 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 110.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.