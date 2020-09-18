Zacks: Analysts Expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.18). American Superconductor posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 23.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of American Superconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of AMSC opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $279.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Superconductor by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 64,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

