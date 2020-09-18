Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Landec reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNDC. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

LNDC stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $283.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Landec has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Landec by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Landec by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Landec by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Landec by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Landec by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,033,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,169,000 after buying an additional 225,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

