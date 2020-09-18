YPF (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.85. 1,556,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,952,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of YPF by 1,166.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of YPF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of YPF by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in YPF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in YPF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

