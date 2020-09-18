Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Sells $547,318.43 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad sold 13,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $547,318.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Thomas Gad sold 22,569 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $925,329.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,400.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $161,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Thomas Gad sold 37,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,482,220.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $160,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $50.49.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.32). As a group, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 937,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 93,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,577,000 after buying an additional 40,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,744,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,626,000 after buying an additional 287,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

