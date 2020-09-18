WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Trading Up 7.1%

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 8,279,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 11,038,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in WPX Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.