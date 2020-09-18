WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Increases Dividend to $1.04 Per Share

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.044 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

WP Carey has increased its dividend payment by 5.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years.

WPC opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.64. WP Carey has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.70.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WP Carey will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

