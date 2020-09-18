WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) shares rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.09 and last traded at $47.05. Approximately 10,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 15,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 5.53% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

