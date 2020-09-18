WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.04 and last traded at $21.09. 10,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 82,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 35.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at about $360,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,914,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 274.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter.

