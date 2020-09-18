WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) Shares Up 0%

Shares of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.99. 3,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 3,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.98.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 20.96% of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund worth $5,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

