WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Stock Price Up 0%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR)’s stock price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $25.12. Approximately 254,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 795,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,076,000 after purchasing an additional 595,354 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,367,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,333,000 after acquiring an additional 85,233 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,091,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $22,619,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 891,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 554,989 shares during the period.

