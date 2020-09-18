Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Trading 5.6% Higher

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.38. 1,056,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,432,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wisdom Tree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.58 million, a PE ratio of -30.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Wisdom Tree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 47.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 264,440 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,693,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,870 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

