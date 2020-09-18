Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 160.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,176 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 62,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE WMB opened at $21.31 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $25.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 193.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.