WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Down 6.4%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 662,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 819,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
WYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of WidePoint in a research report on Friday, August 14th.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.73 million.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000.
About WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)
WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.
