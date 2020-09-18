WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Down 6.4%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 662,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 819,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

WYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of WidePoint in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.73 million.

In related news, CFO Kellie H. Kim acquired 89,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $46,625.28. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 189,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,625.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

