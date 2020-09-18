Westhaven Ventures (CVE:WHN) Trading 18.8% Higher

Westhaven Ventures Inc (CVE:WHN) was up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.01. 211,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 102,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The stock has a market cap of $107.52 million and a P/E ratio of -57.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 36.24, a current ratio of 36.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Westhaven Ventures Company Profile (CVE:WHN)

Westhaven Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Shovelnose gold property covering an area of 18,768 hectares located to the city of Merritt, British Columbia; the Prospect Valley gold property covering an area of 10,871 hectares located to the west of Merritt, British Columbia; and the Skoonka Creek property covering an area of 2,783 hectares situated in Lytton, British Columbia.

