Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target Lowered to $1.30 at Scotiabank

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $1.40 to $1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WFSTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Western Forest Products from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC increased their price target on Western Forest Products from $1.20 to $1.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of WFSTF opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Western Forest Products has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.66.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

