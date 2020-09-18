Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has raised its dividend payment by 7.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:WIW opened at $11.51 on Friday. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

