Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ WBND opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.