Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 23.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE WEA opened at $13.51 on Friday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

