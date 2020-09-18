Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 0.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund alerts:

PAI stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.