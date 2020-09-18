Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PAI opened at $16.27 on Friday. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

