Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Wendys in a report released on Thursday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WEN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Wendys has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In other Wendys news, Director Dennis M. Kass acquired 3,500 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,033.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 13.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Wendys by 30.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Wendys by 56.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Wendys by 19.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Wendys by 68.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

