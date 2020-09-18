Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

WVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 163.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $179,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

